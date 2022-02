Enchondroma, even if it belongs to tumor lesions, is a benign disease that is very often misinterpreted and treated as serious lesions and with often destructive surgical attitudes.

The disease appears most often at a young age, often randomly as the patient feels continuous pain or even worse a bone fracture is created as the anatomical structure has already been undermined for some time.

Non-advanced injuries, which rupture due to trauma, almost always heal with simple immobilization. But the more advanced lesions, which have lasted for years, require surgical removal as, even if rarely, they can give rise to a deviation towards malignancy.